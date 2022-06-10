Make a Splash at Wake County Libraries this Summer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dive into great books and unique experiences with Wake County Public Libraries! This year’s Summer @ the Library theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and the program is overflowing with activities for the whole family.

Summer @ the Library kicks off Monday, June 13, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13. Readers of all ages are welcome to jump into the program at any time.

“Summer is the perfect time to read for fun and explore the great programs and services provided by our local libraries,” said Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “From young children to seniors, Summer @ the Library offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

Participants can pick up a Summer @ the Library Journal and complete the Book Bingo to be eligible for prizes, including a Wake County Public Libraries tote and mug. How does it work?

School-aged Kids:

Pick up an Activity Journal to find exciting activities to keep you reading, creating, exploring and discovering all summer long! From science experiments to games and crafts, you’re sure to find your next great summer adventure.

Teens:

Pick up a Recommended Reads and Activity Journal to embark on an experience that will entertain you this summer. Find some of the trickiest games, puzzles and activities devised just for teens.

Adults:

Pick up our annual booklets to find some of our librarians’ favorite titles. From classics to modern novels, and from genres such as mystery and fantasy to history and biography, librarians read widely, and you’re sure to find some great reads and fun summer activities.

Parents of young children are encouraged to ask their librarian about Play Your Way to K, a Kindergarten readiness game that incorporates talking, singing, reading, writing and playing toward a successful launch to kindergarten. Stop by any library to pick up a game board.

Another reason to spend your Summer @ the Library is the Family Performance Series. Check out this list of upcoming events:

Jeghetto’s Puppet Theater

Saturday, July 9, at 2 p.m., Eva Perry Regional Library

Meet the DJ (Eddie Lovett)

Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m., Cary Regional Library

Drum Prophet

Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m., Northeast Regional Library

Meet the DJ (Eddie Lovett)

Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m., Oberlin Regional Library

Drum Prophet

Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m., Southeast Regional Library

Amanda the Aerialist

Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m., East Regional Library

Jeghetto’s Puppet Theater

Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., North Regional Library

Alina Celeste: Being Bilingual Rocks!

Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., West Regional Library

Learn more about Summer @ the Library here.

