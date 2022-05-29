Sha’Carri Richardson’s Ex Admits to Domestic Abuse

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is back in the headlines after sharing some very disturbing news.

Last week, the athlete, who crushed the 100-meter last year in the Olympic trials before being banned from competing in Tokyo for cannabis use, revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with a fellow runner from Jamaica. She posted about the ordeal on her IG story.

Richardson said, “I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

Fast forward to earlier this week, and not only has Richardson’s ex come forward, but she also ADMITTED to the abuse.

In an Instagram Live, Jamaican sprinter Janeek Brown came forward. “I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of. And we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that, we still got nowhere,” she said.

And get this: In a clear display of gaslighting, Brown said that she encourages Richardson to press charges, but thinks that she won’t because she enjoys the “clout.”

Yeah…she REALLY said that. Check out the footage for yourself.

Wow…what nerve.

Anyway, despite the low blows from Brown, Richardson is pressing forward and back on the track. This week, she placed second in the 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic, right behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah. Good to see her getting back to her passion and leaving the toxicity in the past.