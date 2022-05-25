Queen Latifah Says She Practices Her No’s When Jobs Ask Her To Lose Weight

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Queen Latifah opens up about her journey in the entertainment industry and its absurd beauty standards. The actress, who has been lending her talents to movies and TV series for almost 30 years, says that she doesn’t mind shedding some pounds for a specific role, but she will not compromise her health for the desired look.

According to People, the 52-year-old rapper and actress said, “Health is most important to me. It’s not about losing weight or gaining weight. When I want to lose weight, or gain weight, I know how to do it in a healthy way. So if I have to do something that is going to be completely unhealthy for me, then that’s not the job for me. Someone else should have that job that’s already there… It’s called No.”

Latifah is a pillar in Black culture. Since her appearance on the Hip Hop scene in 1989, she’s remained true to herself in her musical and acting crafts. It’s remarkable to see that with that longevity in the industry, she still has to assert herself and say no to executives who want her to conform to an acceptable body weight.

“I practice my no’s. I go in the mirror and I say, no, no, no, no, like 20 times. And that’s it. I need to be okay with me. If I’m okay then I feel like I can do anything. But if I’m not okay, I have to say something. Like, it’s time to take a break, stop, cut,” Latifah continued.

Queen Latifah on self-esteem

Having a full understanding of her body and maintaining a healthy mindset and diet that suits her lifestyle has improved her self-esteem greatly.

“I think self esteem is like maintaining a car. You can’t just buy a car and think that you’re never going to have to get an oil change, a tune up, change the tires, you know, you have to do that,” Latifah explains. “And health is like that, you have to check in with yourself. You need a tune up, you need an oil change, you got to check in with yourself.”

She adds, “I have to do things that really work for Dana Owens.” You can read the full article here.

