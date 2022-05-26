Free Tuition At Wake Tech For 2022 Grads

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take advantage of a great opportunity to earn a college degree at little-to-no-cost. Wake Tech is offering free college for a year for all 2022 high school graduates who enroll this fall! Just complete the FAFSA and apply to Wake Tech online. The college will provide a “last-dollar scholarship” for tuition and fees not covered by financial aid. There is no family income requirement and no special application is needed!

Studies show that students who earn a degree from Wake Tech will earn nearly $10,000 more per year than they would with just their high school diploma! Wake Tech degrees also transfer seamlessly to universities. Apply today.