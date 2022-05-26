Local
HomeNewsLocal

Free Tuition At Wake Tech For 2022 Grads

Free Tuition At Wake Tech For 2022 Grads

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Congratulations Grad

Source: Jasmine Snead / Jasmine Snead

Take advantage of a great opportunity to earn a college degree at little-to-no-cost. Wake Tech is offering free college for a year for all 2022 high school graduates who enroll this fall! Just complete the FAFSA and apply to Wake Tech online. The college will provide a “last-dollar scholarship” for tuition and fees not covered by financial aid. There is no family income requirement and no special application is needed!

Studies show that students who earn a degree from Wake Tech will earn nearly $10,000 more per year than they would with just their high school diploma! Wake Tech degrees also transfer seamlessly to universities. Apply today.

 

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

 

graduates , Tuition , Wake Tech

WEN2022
Close