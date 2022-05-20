Calling All Artists! The City Of Raleigh Has Opportunities For You!

CLOSE
The City of Raleigh is searching for artists to create fun and innovative art happenings during community events.
Possibilities could include but are not limited to:
- Art installations
- Performances
- Make & take activities
- Environmental artwork
- Mini-murals
- Face-painting
- Projection
- And other interactive/fun ways to engage the public
Artists will also be asked to share handouts and information about the upcoming Raleigh Public Art Plan.
Up to six artists/artist teams may be selected to create happenings in June and July and all applicants will be included on a roster for future projects. Applications are due by May 23, 2022.
Learn more and apply today!
