Calling All Artists! The City Of Raleigh Has Opportunities For You!

The City of Raleigh is searching for artists to create fun and innovative art happenings during community events.

Possibilities could include but are not limited to:

Art installations

Performances

Make & take activities

Environmental artwork

Mini-murals

Face-painting

Projection

And other interactive/fun ways to engage the public

Artists will also be asked to share handouts and information about the upcoming Raleigh Public Art Plan.

Up to six artists/artist teams may be selected to create happenings in June and July and all applicants will be included on a roster for future projects. Applications are due by May 23, 2022.

