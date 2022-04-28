Early Voting Has Started! Here’s What You Need To Know

The early voting period for the 2022 statewide primary begins Thursday, April 28, 2022, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place. For an overview of the 2022 statewide primary, visit Upcoming Election.

Unsure if you are registered? Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search.

Same-Day Registration

When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county if necessary. Individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register and immediately vote at that same site. This process is called “same-day registration.” Find more information at Register in Person During Early Voting.

Early Voting Sites

Early voting sites and schedules are posted to the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Download the printer-friendly version here: One-Stop Early Voting Sites and Schedules for the 2022 Statewide Primary (PDF).

The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

Your Sample Ballot

To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.” Voters can practice making selections with the accessible sample ballot: “Option 4” at the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal.

Note: Sample ballots for each election are only available once finalized.