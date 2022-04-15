Local
Richard Smallwood Talks Of His Upcoming Concert

It’s “A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration” and Melissa talked with the legend about his upcoming concert.

The legend Richard Smallwood will be performing with The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Friday April 29th at 8pm at The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

Listen as Melissa talks with Richard Smallwood about the concert…. as well as his book “Total Praise”, his induction into The Gospel Music Hall of Fame and possible new music.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

 

