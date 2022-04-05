Paula Patton Shared Her Fried Chicken Recipe And Nobody Asked For This

CLOSE
Actress Paula Patton recently shared a video of herself “frying chicken,” but what she’s doing isn’t what anyone expected. Yes, there was chicken and grease and Lawry’s, but the TECHNIQUE was missing something.
In the now viral video, we see Paula verrrry briefly wash her chicken before coating the unseasoned chicken in unseasoned flour and plopping it in the grease.
Ma’am.
What do you have against seasoning the chicken itself??
Paula then proceeds to season the grease. She says it’s her mom’s recipe? We have questions.
You already know Black Twitter had some things to say.
Check out “What’s For Dinner” with Karen Clark!
Family Slay: Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Wear Matching Looks To The 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Premiere
5 photos Launch gallery
Family Slay: Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Wear Matching Looks To The 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Premiere
1. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane WadeSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. A Family That Slays TogetherSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. Matching Mini-MeSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. Solo SlaySource:Getty 4 of 5
5. Hair To ServeSource:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark