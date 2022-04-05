Wake County Invites Aspiring Authors to Compete in Library Writing Contest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Aspiring authors of all ages have a chance claim their moment in the literary spotlight as part of the annual writing contest put on by Wake County Public Libraries.

Starting today through April 30, kids, teens and adults are invited to submit one original work for consideration in WCPL’s writing contest, “Wake Writes Together.” Writers can visit the website for guidelines, inspiration and prompts to get started.

“It’s exciting to see this contest continue to grow in popularity – last year, we received more than 1,000 entries,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “It’s great that Wake County Public Libraries offers our residents an opportunity to put their creativity on display.”

Librarians will read and evaluate each story on its structure, plot, atmosphere, originality, characterization, dialogue/narration and compelling interest.

Three outstanding authors will be selected in each age group, and their stories will be published on WCPL’s website. Winners will be notified on June 1.

“Our public libraries are more than just places to check out books, and this program is a great example of that,” said Commissioner Susan Evans. “I encourage everyone from kids to adults to not only try their hand at this contest, but to also take a look at all the additional programs and services that are available to them for free from Wake County Public Libraries.”

More information about the contest and other programs is available here.

