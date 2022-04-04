Durham Health Department Offering 2nd Booster For Those Eligible

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is now offering second booster doses of mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups. In accordance with CDC and NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, second booster doses are available for the following groups, at least four months after their first booster dose:

People ages 12 years or older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster dose. Note: Only Pfizer vaccines are available for individuals under age 18.

Related Stories Covid 19 Vaccination & flu shot Clinic Saturday November 13th Wake County Health Departments Offer All 3 COVID-19 Boosters All adults ages 50 years or older, including those who are not immunocompromised, may choose to receive a second booster dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster dose.

All adults ages 18 or older, including those who are not immunocompromised, who received Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first Janssen booster dose.

Second booster doses, in addition to all other doses and brands of COVID-19 vaccines, are available by walk-in or appointment at the DCoDPH vaccination clinic, located at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. Clinic hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9:00AM-4:00PM, and Tuesdays, 9:00AM-5:30PM. All vaccinations are free, no insurance or ID needed. All people seeking to receive a booster vaccination should bring their vaccination card indicating the brand and date of their original vaccinations. DCoDPH provides booster vaccinations for all eligible individuals, regardless of where their first vaccinations were administered.

For more information or to schedule an optional appointment, call 919-560-9217. More information is also available on the DCoDPH website at DCoPublicHealth.org/COVIDvaccines.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend 6 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend 1. Saweetie Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Summer Walker Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Muni Long Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Tamron Hall Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Iman Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend [caption id="attachment_3597515" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty[/caption] The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards weekend is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are hitting the scene to show off their best looks ahead of the biggest night in music. Last night, the gworls were out for the a variety of events including Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective event as well as the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala and turned heads in their stunning evening gowns and ensembles, being sure to give us fashion envy in the process. From Saweetie to Chloe Bailey, the fashions were everything and if this is any preview of what we can expect on tonight's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, then prepare to have your edges snatched! Check out some of our favorite looks from the weekend inside.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark