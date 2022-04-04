Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Durham Health Department Offering 2nd Booster For Those Eligible

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is now offering second booster doses of mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups. In accordance with CDC and NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, second booster doses are available for the following groups, at least four months after their first booster dose:

  • People ages 12 years or older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster dose. Note: Only Pfizer vaccines are available for individuals under age 18.

  • Related Stories

    All adults ages 50 years or older, including those who are not immunocompromised, may choose to receive a second booster dose of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster dose.

  • All adults ages 18 or older, including those who are not immunocompromised, who received Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines as both their primary series dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first Janssen booster dose.

 

Second booster doses, in addition to all other doses and brands of COVID-19 vaccines, are available by walk-in or appointment at the DCoDPH vaccination clinic, located at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. Clinic hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9:00AM-4:00PM, and Tuesdays, 9:00AM-5:30PM. All vaccinations are free, no insurance or ID needed. All people seeking to receive a booster vaccination should bring their vaccination card indicating the brand and date of their original vaccinations. DCoDPH provides booster vaccinations for all eligible individuals, regardless of where their first vaccinations were administered.

 

For more information or to schedule an optional appointment, call 919-560-9217. More information is also available on the DCoDPH website at DCoPublicHealth.org/COVIDvaccines.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RECORDING ACADEMY-HONORS-LEGEND

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend

6 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend

Red Carpet Rundown: The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From GRAMMY Awards Weekend

[caption id="attachment_3597515" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty[/caption] The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards weekend is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are hitting the scene to show off their best looks ahead of the biggest night in music. Last night, the gworls were out for the a variety of events including Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective event as well as the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala and turned heads in their stunning evening gowns and ensembles, being sure to give us fashion envy in the process. From Saweetie to Chloe Bailey, the fashions were everything and if this is any preview of what we can expect on tonight's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, then prepare to have your edges snatched! Check out some of our favorite looks from the weekend inside.  

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Booster , durham , Moderna , Pfizer

Videos
Latest

MLK's 'Beyond Vietnam' Speech At 55

 22 hours ago
04.03.22

Congressional Democrats Want President Biden To Extend Student…

 2 days ago
04.02.22

House Passes Marijuana Equity And Decriminalization Bill

 2 days ago
04.02.22

BLM Global Network Launches 'Black Joy Creators' Fellowship

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Jonathan Majors Glistening And Chiseled Abs Send Lady…

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 3 days ago
04.01.22
5 items

5 Melanated Beauties Who Boldly Cut Their Hair

 4 days ago
03.31.22

Want Student Loan Forgiveness? Talk To The President

 5 days ago
03.30.22

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 6 days ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 6 days ago
03.29.22
Close