Raleigh Has Grants To Help Improve Your Commercial Business

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners and businesses with improvements, renovations, and/or additions to the interior of their commercial property. MORE DETAILS HERE
Find out:
How to apply | Priority areas | Program brochure | Up-fit Grant FAQ
How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
- Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
- Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
- Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.
Learn more about the application process, eligible projects and permits on our FAQ page
When can I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
|QTR
|OPEN DATE
|CLOSE DATE
|AWARD NOTIFICATION DATE
|1st
|Fri., June 25, 2021
|Sun., July 18, 2021
|Fri., Aug. 6 2021
|2nd
|Fri., Sept. 17, 2021
|Sun., Oct. 10, 2021
|Fri., Oct. 29 2021
|3rd
|Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
|Sun., Jan. 30, 2022
|Fri., Feb. 18, 2022
|4th
|Fri., Apr. 1, 2022
|Sun., Apr. 24, 2022
|Fri., May 13, 2022
