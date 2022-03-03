Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of Her Coachella Performance [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat has a lot to discuss in today’s “Hot Spot,” spearheaded by Beyoncé’s reaction to that hilarious scene in Tyler Perry’s new film, A Madea Homecoming, where the titular character reenacts her unforgettable 2018 performance at the Coachella Music Festival.

Also in the headlines includes BET’s upcoming documentary on the historic rise and fall of hip-hop label Murder Inc., new comments on the state of music from Nicki Minaj during a recent interview with former rapper Joe Budden and Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming performance that will merge the real world with virtual reality.

Get the full stories below in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

