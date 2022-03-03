What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots Using Genetic Testing? [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Have you ever searched your family’s DNA history on an ancestry site?

On today’s “Trending Topics” report, we dive into the topic of digital DNA services that can tell you a few things you might want to know about your roots and maybe even some stuff you’d prefer to stay hidden forever!

Although genetic testing can be a scary subject at its surface, there’s an internal comfort that can come from understanding your full DNA makeup and having questions answered that only genealogy may be able to provide. The callers really surprised us with some of their responses, with one woman finding out she had a sister that her dad never told her about and another that claimed her sister’s husband found out that his best friend was his own brother.

Hear the full talk happening in "Trending Topics" on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below

