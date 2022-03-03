Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots Using Genetic Testing? [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Have you ever searched your family’s DNA history on an ancestry site?

On today’s “Trending Topics” report, we dive into the topic of digital DNA services that can tell you a few things you might want to know about your roots and maybe even some stuff you’d prefer to stay hidden forever!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although genetic testing can be a scary subject at its surface, there’s an internal comfort that can come from understanding your full DNA makeup and having questions answered that only genealogy may be able to provide. The callers really surprised us with some of their responses, with one woman finding out she had a sister that her dad never told her about and another that claimed her sister’s husband found out that his best friend was his own brother.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear the full talk happening in “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, and join the conversation on ancestry further over on our social handles:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots Using Genetic Testing? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Debut On Daytime…

 9 hours ago
03.03.22

Deyjah Harris Takes To Instagram To Open Up…

 1 day ago
03.02.22

Black Futures Lab Launches ‘Black Census Project 2022’…

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go…

 3 days ago
02.28.22

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Kerry Washington Is Radiant In A Yellow Couture…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Ten Years After Trayvon Martin’s Killing, Stand Your…

 5 days ago
02.26.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 6 days ago
02.25.22

Boston White Woman Pleas To Viciously Attacking Mother…

 6 days ago
02.25.22
Close