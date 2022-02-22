Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: How Are You Celebrating The Lucky Twos-Day 2/22/22?! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The rare numerology of today’s date, 2/22/22 on a ‘Tues’day, has sent many across the world into a state of conspiracy in hopes of making the best out this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

For today’s “Trending Topics” report, we had the co-hosts as well as loyal listeners call in to let us know how they’ll be spending ‘Lucky Twos-Day.’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we all know, our very own Da Brat is ringing in this special date by getting married to her soon-to-be-wife, Jesseca Dupart. The other hosts however, including Gary, Special K and Maria More, don’t see what all the hype is about. RSMS listeners had their own plans though, ranging from playing the two’s as lottery numbers to signifying the date with a divorce finalization. Now that’s how you celebrate!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out how we’re commemorating Lucky Twos-Day below in “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: How Are You Celebrating The Lucky Twos-Day 2/22/22?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Vice President Of Student Life At The University…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Columbia University Psychiatry Department Chair Jeffrey Lieberman Deletes…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Brian Flores Takes New Position With Pittsburgh Steelers…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Is Comedian Courtney…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowned VERZUZ After Pay Subscription Model Introduced,…

 7 days ago
04.22.31
Close