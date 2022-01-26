Entertainment News
Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On Former ‘The Equalizer’ Co-Star Chris Noth

Noth was removed from the hit CBS series after allegations of sexual assault went wide.

Queen Latifah currently stars in the hit CBS series The Equalizer, currently in the midst of its second season. The famed actress broke her silence about former co-star Chris Noth’s ouster from the series due to sexual assault allegations and how the show goes forward in the aftermath.

Queen Latifah, 51, spoke exclusively with People (the TV Show!) about The Equalizer when the topic of Noth, 67, came about. Latifah was careful to answer the question directly without delving too deeply.

“It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said. “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

Latifah added, “Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. “And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

