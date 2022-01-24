Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH]

Jermaine Dupri is opening up about his relationship with Janet Jackson in the early 2000s. He says that you can’t play with rich women.

“You can’t really play with rich women. They can do whatever they want to do… You hang up on the phone with a rich woman, and call her all kinds of names and she calls you all kinds of names,” he shard. “You think you hung up the phone and then the doorbell rings. You’re like “What? What’s going on?” and that person be at your house”

In other news, Ray J is back in the streets. Princess Love filed for divorce yet again and Ray J is looking to fly out women after they send him some freaky photos.  Gary has all the tea on what will get the girls flewed out in the tea.

[caption id="attachment_829532" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Denise Truscello / Getty[/caption] Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage isn’t looking so good at the moment. The 38-year-old singer/reality star blocked his pregnant wife on Instagram after she publicly put him on blast for leaving her and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas. In a since-deleted post, Princess shared a screenshot of her being denied access to her “husband’s” IG account with the caption saying Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself . This is so funny to me.” You already know the folks at The Shaderoom were all over it and caught it because nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet anymore. https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ginufhq7A/   Love also hinted that her 3-year marriage to the RayCon Global owner could possibly be done when she responded to a follower’s comment saying, “My future husband would never,” and she replied, “Mine either, sis.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B5GmRpphANI/   If you need any further proof she might be over Ray J, a quick scroll through Love’s Instagram page you will notice it has been scrubbed clean of any existence of the “One Wish” singer. As you can imagine, Twitter users are also dragging Brandy’s brother for treating leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and daughter in Vegas. You can peep all the well deserved darts thrown his way in the gallery below. — Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty

Gary’s Tea: Ray J Asks Fans To Send Freaky Pictures To Get Flewed Out For A Meet & Greet [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

