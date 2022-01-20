Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Wake County Is Distributing N95 Masks

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask-19

Members of the public interested in receiving a free N95 mask provided by NCDHHS can pick them up at five convenient locations throughout Wake County.

Wake County Public Health will distribute masks at the following locations between 8:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last:

Related Stories

Residents will need to enter the building and pick them up at the information desks at each location. Masks will also be distributed at testing sites and vaccination clinics for those who have an appointment for those services.

The masks being supplied by the state are N95s and have five layers of protective material. These masks provide more protection than cloth and surgical masks.

County staff will also be distributing masks to community partners and organizations in high risk and underserved populations. More than 200,000 masks were supplied to the County.

Mask Guidance

When choosing a mask, it’s important to check that it fits snugly over your nose, mouth and chin. Ways to check that your mask fits correctly include:

  • Testing for gaps by cupping your hands around the outside edges of the mask and checking for air flow out the gaps.
  • Press down on both sides of the nose bridge wire to secure any gaps there.
  • If the mask has a good fit, you will feel warm air come through the front of the mask and may be able to see the mask material move in and out with each breath.

Do NOT wear masks when:

  • It is hard to breathe while wearing them;
  • They are wet or dirty;
  • Wearing other masks or respirators; and
  • As a replacement for NIOSH-approved respiratory protection when required by your job.

Care and use of N95 Masks

The normal storage time limit on this type of masks is generally five years shelf life in a temperature stable, dry, with no exposure to direct sunlight.

N95s can be worn for five days in a row under usual everyday usage and can be stored in brown paper bags to allow for any moisture to evaporate.

They should be disposed of and changed as soon as possible if they become soiled, wet or known to have had a direct exposure to COVID-19.

 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Celebrities React To André Leon Talley's Death

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To André Leon Talley's Death

Continue reading Celebrities React To André Leon Talley’s Death

Celebrities React To André Leon Talley's Death

[caption id="attachment_3556152" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Tuesday evening, the fashion world took a severe blow with the news of former Vogue editor André Leon Talley's death. The journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine leaves a legacy behind that will inspire others far beyond our current generation. Lending 48 years to the fashion industry, Talley has witnessed and been a part of the change in the industry. MUST READ: André Leon Talley Was A Black Superhero Since his death, friends, fans, and supporters of the fashion pillar took to Instagram to express their condolences. Talley lived a long, complete, and meaningful life. He spent time advising the Obama's on fashion, served as a judge on America's Next Top Model, became a New York Times Best Selling Author, and advocated for diversity in the fashion industry. Talley's peers are honoring him with heartfelt messages, as they reflect on the man who made major cultural contributions to the fashion game. Take a look at the celebrity reaction to the death of a legend.

 

 

COVID-19 , N95 Mask

Videos
Latest
5 items

Twitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Meagan Good’s…

 3 hours ago
03.30.16

Black Don’t Crack: Gabrielle Union’s Age Stumps Comedians…

 6 hours ago
03.31.16

Raekwon Teams With Diadora And Foot Locker To…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Got ‘Em: N.Y. AG Letitia James Details Patterns…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Kathy Taylor & Tony Grant Of ‘The Temptations’…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Chuck D To Debut New ‘Songs That Shook…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Body-Ody-Ody…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Morehouse College Develops New Institute To Study Issues…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Is Pete Davidson Running Scared After Kanye’s Threatening…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70
Close