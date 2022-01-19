Coronavirus
New COVID-19 Testing Site In Wake County, No Appointment Needed

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, Baptist on Mission will be moving its testing site from Southbridge Fellowship Church in Raleigh, to Summit Church – Capital Hills Campus in Raleigh at 3901 Capital Hills Drive, Raleigh. It will operate Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. No appointments necessary and no out-of-pocket costs. View more testing locations.

 

Close