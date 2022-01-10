Kimora Lee Simmons Is Getting Criticized For This Advice She Gave Khloé Kardashian In Resurfaced ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kimora Lee Simmons is getting dragged for a second time over a Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip from 2019 that made its way back online.
The clip in question was taken from an episode of the E! reality show that featured Kimora weighing in on Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing then-family friend Jordyn Woods. In the 2019 episode, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were all seen FaceTiming Kimora, who later gave the sisters some advice about how to handle the situation.
“I just think, you guys, cannot let people take advantage of you like this,” said the former Baby Phat CEO. “Like, Kim said, Khloe, that you were trying to take the high road and you were saying, you know, ‘I’m too old for this, and this girl is young.’ But if you don’t protect your family, you don’t protect your child, your house, what goes on in your home, what kind of s**t are you running?”
She continued, “That’s your baby daddy, whether you’re with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect. Don’t start none, won’t be none.”
After the video resurfaced on the internet and went viral on Thursday, January 6, fans started criticizing Kimora for seemingly encouraging the Kardashians to bully a fellow Black woman.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Kimora has been dragged for these very comments.
Back in 2019, when that episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired, the model also received a ton of backlash for her advice. When one user asked if she gave her daughter the same advice when she was getting bullied by her classmate, she defended herself in an Instagram comment.
“I don’t condone bullying at all,” Kimora wrote at the time. “I am def more old school. I pop heads. Guys and girls included. Everybody responsible. These are adult men and women involved. Not children.”
New year, same Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/WpFFdZJFhN thank you tristan thompson for keeping this bar of mine alive pic.twitter.com/2nDgKJ7Br5 better hide his assets in NFTs cause his bms are gonna team up like the avengers https://t.co/e4FfXTI3qd Tristan Thompson bout to play basketball til he’s 60. Tristan Thompson trends for everything but basketball chile… pic.twitter.com/Xw2eoqRRd1 Tristan Thompson is hell lmaooo. pic.twitter.com/I2pcyIOsl1 Everybody knew Tristan Thompson fathered a new baby, except Khloe. pic.twitter.com/XEiyWGk0n6 Jordan Woods and her family seeing Tristan Thompson admit to having a baby with his side from cheating on Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/CJgMhr75So Kris holding a gun on Tristan Thompson while he wrote his public insta story apology pic.twitter.com/x9Q2UPDz4W Had this in my meme folder for 4 years in case Tristan Thompson started wildn again pic.twitter.com/kHLs401iGr tristan thompson when khloe says "it's ok babe we will ride this out together" pic.twitter.com/l2mx12cRjK One thing about Tristan Thompson he ain’t beating not nary a cheating allegation…..not a one! Tristan Thompson embarrasses Khloe more than she changes her face.. pic.twitter.com/eGSFCTLVzn I’m ready to see Khloe go off on the other baby mama because we know she’ll never hold Tristan Thompson accountable. pic.twitter.com/hRts8A3oZW Tristan Thompson after finding out the baby is his pic.twitter.com/OfHuMiV5q5
