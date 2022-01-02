Coronavirus
Vance County Students Can Opt-In To COVID-19 Testing

Woman collecting a nasal sample of her baby child for Coronavirus test.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Vance County Schools is providing weekly COVID-19 testing on-site at our schools.In order for your student to participate in this free, StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 testing, you will need to register your student. MORE DETAILS

How it Works

We strongly recommend all families participate in this free program. COVID-19 variants are spreading throughout the United States and research shows routine testing can reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is one of the many layers of protection being offered by Vance County Schools to keep our students and staff safe.

Keeping Kids Safe

A parent or guardian must register any Vance County Schools student. You’ll give a one-time consent and HIPAA authorization to share testing results with all necessary parties. All testing information is confidential and results will be available in hours.

Raleigh-based MAKO Medical will administer an anterior nares nasal swab test that is quick and gentle. (This is NOT the test that tickles the brain!)

Register Today

We are dedicated to keeping our students and staff safe, but we need your help. Register your student today with the QR code that represents your child’s school.

To learn more about StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 testing, visit www.MAKOstrongschoolsNC.com.

Thank you for helping to keep our Vance County Schools community safe and healthy. MORE DETAILS

 

Close