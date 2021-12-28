Coronavirus
Looking For COVID-19 Testing In Durham?

Drive through COVID-19 testing

Source: SimonSkafar / Getty

ARCpoint Labs of Raleigh-Durham

5322 North Carolina 55, Durham, NC 27713

(919) 338-7900

https://www.arcpointlabs.com/raleigh-durham/contact/

  • Appointment required

CVS Pharmacy

Multiple locations. See website for details

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Duke Primary Care Croasdaile

1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care

  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke Regional Hospital

3643 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke University Hospital

2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required
  • Testing for ages 13+

Durham County Human Services Building (parking lot)

414 E. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701

(877) 562-4850

https://Lhi.care/covidtesting

  • Appointment Recommended
  • Weekends only
  • Testing for ages 1+

Durham Pharmacy

5826 Fayetteville Rd. Ste. 105, Durham, NC 27713

(919) 224-1234

https://www.durhampharmacy.net/

  • Testing for ages 2+

El Centro Hispano

2000 Chapel Hill Rd., Suite 26A, Durham, NC 27707

(877) 562-4850

https://lhi.care/covidtesting .

  • Appointment recommended
  • Testing for ages 1+

FastMed Urgent Care

7010 NC Highway 751, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 313-3900

https://www.fastmed.com/urgent-care-centers/durham-nc-walk-in-clinic/

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Hillandale Road VA Clinic

1824 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 383-6107

https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/

  • Must be active duty military, retired or family member.
  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Lincoln Community Health Center

1301 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 956-4034

https://lincolnchc.org/?page_id=8193

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required
  • Testing for all ages

New Hope Urgent Care

3601 North Roxboro St. Durham, NC 27704

(919) 247-0498

http://www.newhopeurgentcarenc.com/

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Testing for ages 18+

Passport Health Triangle – Durham – RTP

100 Meredith Drive, Suite 165, Durham, NC 27713

(919) 781-0053

https://www.passporthealthusa.com/triangle/

  • Appointment Required
  • Testing for all ages

Reliable Health Services – Durham

2634 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 204

(919) 596-9479

  • Screening Required
  • Testing for ages 4+

Triangle Pharmacy – Durham

1700 East Highway 54, Durham, NC 27713

(919)544-1711, Ext.1

https://trianglepharmacy54.com/

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required
  • Testing for all ages

Wake Toxicology Lab

5129 NC HWY 55, Ste. 103-104, Durham, NC 27713

(919) 399-1215

https://waketoxicology.com/coronavirus-testing.html

  • Testing for ages 2+

Walgreens

200 North Lasalle Street, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 383-5591

http://walgreens.com/covid19testing

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required
  • Testing for ages 3+

 

