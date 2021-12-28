Looking For COVID-19 Testing In Durham?

ARCpoint Labs of Raleigh-Durham
5322 North Carolina 55, Durham, NC 27713
(919) 338-7900
https://www.arcpointlabs.com/raleigh-durham/contact/
- Appointment required
CVS Pharmacy
Multiple locations. See website for details
https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Duke Primary Care Croasdaile
1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
Duke Regional Hospital
3643 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update
- Appointment Required
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
Duke University Hospital
2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update
- Appointment Required
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
- Testing for ages 13+
Durham County Human Services Building (parking lot)
414 E. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701
(877) 562-4850
- Appointment Recommended
- Weekends only
- Testing for ages 1+
Durham Pharmacy
5826 Fayetteville Rd. Ste. 105, Durham, NC 27713
(919) 224-1234
https://www.durhampharmacy.net/
- Testing for ages 2+
El Centro Hispano
2000 Chapel Hill Rd., Suite 26A, Durham, NC 27707
(877) 562-4850
https://lhi.care/covidtesting .
- Appointment recommended
- Testing for ages 1+
FastMed Urgent Care
7010 NC Highway 751, Durham, NC 27707
(919) 313-3900
https://www.fastmed.com/urgent-care-centers/durham-nc-walk-in-clinic/
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
Hillandale Road VA Clinic
1824 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 383-6107
https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/
- Must be active duty military, retired or family member.
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
Lincoln Community Health Center
1301 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707
(919) 956-4034
https://lincolnchc.org/?page_id=8193
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
- Testing for all ages
New Hope Urgent Care
3601 North Roxboro St. Durham, NC 27704
(919) 247-0498
http://www.newhopeurgentcarenc.com/
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
- Physician Order Required
- Testing for ages 18+
Passport Health Triangle – Durham – RTP
100 Meredith Drive, Suite 165, Durham, NC 27713
(919) 781-0053
https://www.passporthealthusa.com/triangle/
- Appointment Required
- Testing for all ages
Reliable Health Services – Durham
2634 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 204
(919) 596-9479
- Screening Required
- Testing for ages 4+
Triangle Pharmacy – Durham
1700 East Highway 54, Durham, NC 27713
(919)544-1711, Ext.1
https://trianglepharmacy54.com/
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
- Testing for all ages
Wake Toxicology Lab
5129 NC HWY 55, Ste. 103-104, Durham, NC 27713
(919) 399-1215
https://waketoxicology.com/coronavirus-testing.html
- Testing for ages 2+
Walgreens
200 North Lasalle Street, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 383-5591
http://walgreens.com/covid19testing
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
- Testing for ages 3+
