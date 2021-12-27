Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Get Funeral Reimbursement Up To $9000 If You’ve Lost Loved Ones To COVID

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Candles

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred on or after January 20, 2020.

How to Apply

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline

844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Call this dedicated, toll-free phone number to complete your COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application with a FEMA representative. Multilingual services are available.

If you use a relay service, such as your videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, please provide the specific number assigned to you for service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on our Funeral Assistance FAQ page.

Funeral Assistance Policy

On June 29, 2021, we amended the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance policy to assist with COVID-19 related deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

Policy change FAQ

Required Documents

  • Official death certificate that shows the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and District of Columbia.
  • If the death certificate was issued between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020, it must either 1) attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 or 2) be accompanied by a signed statement from the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death. This signed statement must provide an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19.
  • If the death certificate occurred on or after May 17, 2020, the death certificate must attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive funds by direct deposit or a check by mail, depending on which option you chose when you applied for assistance. MORE DETAILS

 

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Holiday Recap: Here's How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

9 photos Launch gallery

Holiday Recap: Here's How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

Continue reading Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

Holiday Recap: Here's How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

Christmas Day may officially be over but we're still in the holiday spirit... especially after seeing how some of our favorite celebrities spent the special holiday! While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages. No matter how these celebrities spent the day, one thing is for sure – they spent it in pure happiness with the people they love the most. From Nicki Minaj to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, here's how some of our favorite celebrities spend Christmas Day.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID-19 , Funeral , Reimbursement

Videos
Latest

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can…

 4 hours ago
10.29.01
9 items

Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s…

 5 hours ago
07.08.01

Dignity In Interdependence, Revisiting Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Framing…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize-Winner and Humanitarian, Dead…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

 2 days ago
09.26.01

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

 2 days ago
09.27.01
Close