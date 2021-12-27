Get Funeral Reimbursement Up To $9000 If You’ve Lost Loved Ones To COVID

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus. Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred on or after January 20, 2020.

How to Apply

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Call this dedicated, toll-free phone number to complete your COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application with a FEMA representative. Multilingual services are available.

If you use a relay service, such as your videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, please provide the specific number assigned to you for service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on our Funeral Assistance FAQ page.

Funeral Assistance Policy

On June 29, 2021, we amended the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance policy to assist with COVID-19 related deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic.

Policy change FAQ

Required Documents

Official death certificate that shows the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and District of Columbia.

that shows the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and District of Columbia. If the death certificate was issued between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020, it must either 1) attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 or 2) be accompanied by a signed statement from the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death. This signed statement must provide an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19.

it must either 1) attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 or 2) be accompanied by a signed statement from the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death. This signed statement must provide an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19. If the death certificate occurred on or after May 17, 2020, the death certificate must attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive funds by direct deposit or a check by mail, depending on which option you chose when you applied for assistance. MORE DETAILS

