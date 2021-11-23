Raleigh Parks Is Helping To Get Your Letters To Santa

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!

How to Mail Your Letter to Santa

1. Fill Out

Fill out the letter to Santa template with everything Santa needs to know! Download the template here.

Your letter to Santa can be typed and printed or handwritten. Templates will also be available at the community centers listed below if you’d like to fill out your letter in person.

2. Drop Off

Drop off your letter to Santa at North Pole mailboxes at our community centers listed below between Saturday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 16.

3. Pick Up

Your responses from the North Pole will be available for pickup on Monday, Dec. 20, at the same North Pole Post Office where you dropped off your letter.