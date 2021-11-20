Arts & Entertainment
Let’s All Go Ice Skating In Raleigh!

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: figure skating team event, ladies' short programme

Source: Valery Sharifulin / Getty

Come enjoy the thrill of ice skating in a winter wonderland created in the heart of downtown Raleigh! THE RINK presented by UNC Health features a natural ice skating rink with stunning views of the Raleigh skyline.

Skater Admission: $11* includes skate rental

Non-Skater Admission: $6*

*taxes and fees may apply

Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office Monday through Friday 10am-2pm, online here, or by phone 1-800-982-2787.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.

November 20 – December 19

Thurs: 5-9pm

Fri: 5-10pm

Sat: 12-10pm

Sun: 12-7pm

*Closed Thanksgiving Day

*Closed December 4

December 20- January 1

Mon-Wed: 3-9pm

Thurs: 12-9pm

Fri-Sat: 12-10pm

Sun: 12-7pm

Christmas Eve: 12-7pm

NYE and New Years Day: 12-10pm

*Closed Christmas Day

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

 

ice , raleigh , Red hat Amphitheater , rink , skating

