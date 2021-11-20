Let’s All Go Ice Skating In Raleigh!

Come enjoy the thrill of ice skating in a winter wonderland created in the heart of downtown Raleigh! THE RINK presented by UNC Health features a natural ice skating rink with stunning views of the Raleigh skyline.
Skater Admission: $11* includes skate rental
Non-Skater Admission: $6*
*taxes and fees may apply
Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office Monday through Friday 10am-2pm, online here, or by phone 1-800-982-2787.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.
November 20 – December 19
Thurs: 5-9pm
Fri: 5-10pm
Sat: 12-10pm
Sun: 12-7pm
*Closed Thanksgiving Day
*Closed December 4
December 20- January 1
Mon-Wed: 3-9pm
Thurs: 12-9pm
Fri-Sat: 12-10pm
Sun: 12-7pm
Christmas Eve: 12-7pm
NYE and New Years Day: 12-10pm
*Closed Christmas Day
