Holiday
HomeHoliday

Don’t Miss The Durham Holiday Parade

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas tree

Source: Arrangenstyle.com / @arrangenstyle

Kick off the holiday season at the Durham Holiday Parade!

Cheer on dynamic floats, hometown bands, drill teams, schools, and community groups as they make their way down Main Street at the Durham Holiday Parade. The procession will conclude with a guest appearance from Santa.

Holiday Parade

Saturday, December 18, 2021

11 a.m.

Downtown Durham – Main Street

Free Event

Rain or Shine

  • Floats
  • Bands
  • Mascots

Seating will not be provided. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Parade Route & Maps

The parade will start at the Health Department (Main and Dillard Streets) and end near Duke University East Campus (Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard).

Parade Route Map

Parade Staging Map

Parade Lineup

Check back in December for the list of organizations participating in the 2021 Holiday Parade.

Parade Performance Areas

Designated performance areas will be located near the following intersections: Mangum and Main streets, Chapel Hill and Main streets, and Duke and Main streets.

Parade Restrooms

Temporary restroom stations will be located near the following intersections: S. Elizabeth/Commerce and Main streets, Chapel Hill and Main streets, and Duke and Main streets.

Mayor Elect Elaine O Neal

Parade Marshal

We’re excited to welcome Mayor-elect, Elaine M. O’Neal, as the 2021 Holiday Parade Marshal.

Read about O’Neal in her bio.

Lena Tillett

Parade Emcee

The 2021 Holiday Parade Emcee is WRAL Evening Anchor, Lena Tillett.

Parade Participants

The online Parade Application will be available online on October 8, 2021 and all applications will be due by December 1.

Once the deadline has passed, applications will be reviewed and applicants will be notified of their status and asked to pay if they are accepted.

  • General Unit Entry (Walking, Car, Motorcycle, Horse, etc.): This is for units promoting a non-profit, organization, business or social group.
    • City Resident $75 | Non-City Resident $90
  • Marching Band: Any organized marching group that plays instruments for entertainment purposes.
    • Free
  • Float Rental: Apply for a float rental online through the Parade Application, available online on October 8, 2021. A limited quantity is available.
    • City Resident $750 | Non-City Resident $775

Rain Procedure: Please be prepared in the case of rain, snow, or other inclement weather. In the case of a weather event, the festival coordinator will consider and determine suspension or cancellation of any part or the entire event. You should not leave the parade area before the festival coordinator announces suspension or cancellation of the event. If you choose to leave before an official suspension or cancellation is made by the festival coordinator, no refund of event fees will be returned to the organization.

Refunds: No deposit and rental fees will be refunded for cancellations less than 30 calendar days prior to the proposed date of the event. Exceptions include when the cancellation is a result of an act of nature or the event is cancelled by DPR due to unforeseen circumstances. Please allow two to four weeks for processing. All refunds will be mailed to the individual, business, or organization’s address on the application.

Parade Volunteer Information

Interested in volunteering? Volunteers will receive a gift and snacks! Visit iVolunteer to sign up.

For information about the parade, email Rukea Womack.

Holiday Parade Parking

Locations Cost
Chapel Hill Street Garage Free
Corcoran Street Garage Free
Church Street Garage Free
Morgan/Rigsbee Garage Free
Durham County Justice Center $2 for first hour / $1 each additional hour

 

Black Friday Gift Guide

A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday

10 photos Launch gallery

A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday

Continue reading A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday

A Few Of My Favorite Things: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop On Black Friday

[caption id="attachment_3515792" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Courtesy of each brand / Courtesy of each brand[/caption] Tis the season for savings! The market is saturated with amazing Black-owned brands, selling products that are changing the game in makeup, skin care, and beyond. Over the years, we've learned the importance of pouring back into our community by supporting business owners that look like us. Keeping our dollars circulating within our community promotes generational wealth, and helps keep Black and Brown-owned businesses afloat. Everyone supports the Fenty Beauty's and Pattern Hair Care products of the world, but what about the growing brands that don't have as much visibility? For those who don't have Rihanna's billion dollar marketing team behind them, I'm here to let you know we see you and we support you. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are major shopping days for Black-owned businesses. Knowing this, I've complied a list my favorite brands on the market. Each brand has been incorporated into my daily routine in some way, shape or form, so they all have my shopper's stamp of approval. If you're using Black Friday as an opportunity to jumpstart your holiday shopping, then you've come to the right place. Grab your credit card, a secure WiFi connection, and get ready to shop 10 Black-owned businesses to support on Black Friday.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

durham , Holiday , parade

Videos
Latest

Previously Banned Books Returned To Several North Kansas…

 11 hours ago
11.06.84

Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For…

 14 hours ago
06.01.84

Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Is Stunning On The Digital Cover…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

El Chapo’s Wife Faces Four Years And 1.5…

 2 days ago
06.04.82

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close