Veterans Day Events In Central North Carolina

Today communities across our area will honor men and women who served our nation. Durham County is honoring its veterans with a a virtual ceremony. However, several ceremony’s will happen in person. There are several events beginning at 11am.

*In Fayetteville a presentation is planned at Freedom Memorial Park.

* Chapel Hill is hosting an event at the Seymour Center.

*The town of Rolesville is hosting its Veterans Day event at Town Hall.

*The town of Cary will have its Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park.

*In Louisburg, the town is holding a parade, concert and more outside the Franklin County Courthouse.

