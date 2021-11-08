Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Republicans Share ‘Common Ground’ With The Nation Of Islam

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Republican hot head Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an odd tweet on Nov. 8 suggesting that the Republican Party and The Nation of Isam shared “common ground” on their beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greene’s latest revelation occurred as she was visiting a prison institution in the nation’s capital. It was there that she discovered some of the inmates were reading religious material about Christianity, and to her surprise, “Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper.”

“I don’t know any people with white hate, white fear, or white rage. We, Republicans, see and believe that all people have equal rights under the law and constitution, and those rights extend to the unborn. But I do know a lot of people who don’t trust the government,” the Georgia congresswoman wrote in a lengthy thread of tweets.

“..I also found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr. Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it,” Greene continued. “We have common ground there.”

The FDA and CDC have issued warnings to Americans about using Ivermectin to treat and prevent COVID-19. The drug is typically used to avoid parasites in animals. For humans, ivermectin tablets can be used in small doses to treat parasitic infections like worms or head lice. However, the drug is potentially lethal if consumed in large amounts. Both organizations have not approved it as a preventive method against COVID.

Some members of the group have frowned down on the use of COVID-19 vaccines, with a few leaders even spreading misinformation about the virus through several wild conspiracy theories. First Draft News reviewed the Nation of Islam’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation earlier this year. (Read the full report here).

“The Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” wrote Greene further along in her Twitter thread. “And the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the #COVID19 vaccines. More common ground. Children should NOT be taking covid vaccines, as all data shows they are hardly at risk.”

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible for Pfizer’s lower dose COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC announced that the children’s version of the vaccine showed a 90 percent efficacy rate in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in kids. Currently, the age group makes up 39 percent of COVID cases in children 18-years or younger. Similar to adults, children will receive two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart.

Greene concluded her message by suggesting that religious exemptions should be allowed for people who are firmly against the vaccine. “I do believe in freedom of religion guaranteed to us by our Constitution,” she added. “Learning how opposed the Nation of Islam is to the #COVID19 vaccines, & already knowing how many Christians oppose the vaccines, we MUST ensure that Religious Exemptions are allowed for Vaccine Mandates.”

This isn’t the first time that the fiery Republican has spread some questionable rhetoric about the vaccine. Over the summer, the Republican lawmaker was banned from Twitter for suggesting that COVID-19 is “not dangerous” for people under the age of 65 and who aren’t obese, The Hill reported.

See Also: The Congressional Black Caucus Helps Biden Pass The Infrastructure Bill Build Back Better: Cori Bush Suggests Joe Manchin Doesn’t Care About Black People Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 20 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Floyd Mayweather Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021 Source:Twitter 1 of 20 2. Letitia Wright Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Kyrie Irving Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Laila Ali Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Kent Bazemore Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. Trey Burke Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Herman Cain Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Wayne Dupree, right-wing talk show host Source:Twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow 9 of 20 10. Larry Elder Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. DJ Maseo from De La Soul Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Cam Newton Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Candace Owens Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. Pete Rock Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Kanye West Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Andrew Wiggins Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4208758" align="aligncenter" width="832"] Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Doctor Michelle Chester at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on December 14, 2020, in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. | Source: Scott Heins / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. ET, Oct . 35 Originally published Sept. 14 Public health officials have said they need all hands on deck to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. But when those hands are attached to celebrities' Twitter fingers, there's no telling what kind of messages about the pandemic, let alone the vaccine, will be posted for their legions of loyal followers to heed blindly. And while prominent right-wing, conservative Republicans who are white have largely been the face of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, lately, there is a growing number of notable Black people have been similarly embracing a school of thought that questions not only the vaccine but also its true intentions, its effectiveness as well as the possibility of life-altering side effects; suspicions that have been widely and readily debunked as conspiracy theories. Athletes and entertainers who have millions of fans around the world have especially revealed themselves to be among the most outspoken when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it's far from just limited to them, as there are Black politicians, public figures and celebrities who are equally doing their part to cast doubt on the vaccine, which public health officials say is crucial to bringing the pandemic under control. In a similar yet decidedly different instance of the type of influence a celebrity and well-known people can wield, it wasn't that long ago when then-lame duck President Donald Trump and his cronies inspired a throng of angry and violent white supremacists to illegally break into the U.S. Capitol in a deadly act of treason. It was all based on misinformation that spread a "big lie." It's a little bit more complicated with similarly well-known people refusing to endorse the vaccine. Yes, like Jan. 6, their followers are listening and likely ready to heed their word, no matter how flawed. But unlike Jan. 6, the vaccine skepticism knows no political boundary. White conservatives may be the face of anti-vaxxers, but the truth is there are plenty of Black folks who are just as hesitant -- albeit likely not solely for politically motivated for reasons. A lot of those Black folks are highly recognizable and influential people, something that makes their hesitance to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine that much more confounding for public health officials urging vaccinations at all cost. But in the COVID-19 era with an unprecedented pandemic that is killing people of all ages and backgrounds and social statuses, the words about the vaccine from these famous Black folks may hit their fans and supporters a little different and allow them to more readily accept misinformation without doing any research for themselves. This below list couldn't possibly document every single instance of a notable Black person who won't publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it would be naive to underestimate the reach of their collective words, no matter the topic.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Republicans Share ‘Common Ground’ With The Nation Of Islam was originally published on newsone.com