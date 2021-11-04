Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby + Why Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows?

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s time for today’s dose of “Gary’s Tea,” including DaBaby being forgiven by the LGBTQ+ community for his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and a new look for Kanye West that’s sure to remove all emotion from his face.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay-Z’s recent welcome to Instagram also created some heat in the headlines, one reason being that he achieved the seemingly-impossible — he got Beyoncé to actually follow someone!  Although he’s already deactivated the account, it was interesting to see King Bey finally break her zero-following clause on social media in support of the hubby Hov.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stay updated with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Did The LGBTQ+ Community Forgive DaBaby + Why Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

 1 day ago
07.31.73

Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
26 items

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are The 26 Must…

 2 days ago
12.22.73

Houston Hospital Allegedly Pulls Offer From Black Diversity…

 2 days ago
11.17.73

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At…

 2 days ago
08.20.73

Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At…

 2 days ago
06.24.73

Okkurrrr! Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close