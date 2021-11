Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s National Diabetes Awareness month and as African Americans we are most affected by this disease so let’s know the facts and our numbers. Listen to Melissa for more information on today’s “Working Mom Wednesday Tips Of The Week”

Visit the American Diabetes Association for more resources.

