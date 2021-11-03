News
Covid 19 Vaccination & flu shot Clinic Saturday November 13th

As you prepare to travel and socialize with friends and family during the holiday, COVID-19 variants continue to emerge. According to the CDC, individuals especially children are at high risk to contract and spread COVID-19 and experience more severe symptoms

Cary Christian Church is partnering with Garner 5th Ave Pharmacy to host a vaccination clinic & flu shot distribution, November 13th from 3pm til 6pm. The vaccination clinic is located at Cary First Christian church, 1109 Evans Road, Cary, NC.

Booster shots will be available for everyone and registration is required! Please register by November 6, 2021 to secure you appointment. To register CLICK HERE

