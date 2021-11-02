Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams
Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams Vendor Application

Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Are you interested in becoming a vendor for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams Conference featuring Tabitha Brown?

Below you will find the vendor application. The STRICT DEADLINE for all applications is to be emailed Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 9 am to Tracy tmosley@radio-one.com

VENDOR APPLICATION

November 13th, 2021 from 11 AM-4 PM at the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Enjoy this time for us as women share the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life

 

Close