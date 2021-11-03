Wake County Holding Virtual Magnet School Fair This Saturday

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Wake County magnet schools create well-rounded students by challenging them with programs tailored to their strengths and exposing them to new experiences. Innovative and pioneering programs challenge students to think creatively and analytically to solve problems, while diverse student body populations enable students to learn and see things from a different perspective. Wake County magnet schools provide students with the tools they need to see things differently. View our magnet introduction video #seethingsdifferently!

REGISTER HERE

We are proud of our award-winning magnet and early college schools:

Over 365 Magnet Schools of America National Merit Awards given to WCPSS magnet and early college schools since 1996-97

10 Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants for a total of close to $80 million

17 Top Ranking Magnet Schools of America National Awards given to WCPSS magnet and early college schools since 1999-2000

Over 25 Magnet Schools of America Nationally Certified Magnet Schools in WCPSS since August 2017

7 Magnet Schools of America Nationally Certified Demonstration Magnet Schools since August 2019

