Best of The Best: 25 Tiny Desk Concerts We Can’t Stop Watching

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Source: NPR / NPR As we celebrate Black Music Month, we’re taking a moment to highlight some of our favorite cultural moments in music. Few platforms have done a better job of showcasing the depth, creativity, and raw talent of Black artists over the last decade than NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. From rap legends and R&B icons to soul singers and genre-bending innovators, Tiny Desk has given fans unforgettable performances that often reveal a different side of artists they thought they already knew. RELATED: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026 RELATED: Houston’s June Lineup Has Some Of The Summer’s Biggest Concerts

Tiny Desk Concerts began in 2008 after NPR’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson left a crowded music showcase frustrated that they couldn’t actually hear the performer. The solution was simple: invite artists to perform in NPR’s Washington, D.C. office behind a tiny desk. What started as a quirky experiment evolved into one of the most respected music platforms in the world. TRENDING: Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson



What makes Tiny Desk special is its authenticity. There are no giant stages, elaborate effects, backing tracks, or distractions. Artists must rely on musicianship, songwriting, charisma, and live performance skills. The result has produced some of the most memorable viral music moments of the streaming era. The following list is in no particular order and features many of the most-watched and most-celebrated Tiny Desk performances from Black artists in hip-hop, R&B, soul, and beyond.



1. Anderson .Paak

Aired: August 2016

One of the most-viewed Tiny Desk performances ever, Anderson .Paak’s appearance became a star-making moment. Performing from behind the drums with The Free Nationals, he showcased incredible musicianship, charisma, and vocal versatility. The performance helped introduce him to a much larger audience and remains a Tiny Desk benchmark.

2. Usher

Aired: June 2022

Usher delivered a masterclass in R&B performance, revisiting classics like “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Confessions Part II.” The concert sparked renewed appreciation for his catalog and reminded audiences why he’s one of the genre’s greatest entertainers.



3. Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

Aired: June 2023

The New Orleans legend turned what many expected to be a novelty appearance into one of Tiny Desk’s most beloved rap performances. Backed by a live band and joined by Mannie Fresh, Juvenile transformed Cash Money classics into sophisticated live arrangements.



4. Alicia Keys

Aired: February 2020

Alicia Keys reminded audiences why she remains one of the defining voices of her generation. Her piano-driven set highlighted her songwriting brilliance and Grammy-winning catalog.



5. T-Pain

Aired: October 2014

Perhaps the most surprising Tiny Desk ever. By performing without Auto-Tune, T-Pain silenced critics and revealed an extraordinary natural singing voice that many listeners had never fully appreciated.



6. Jeezy

Aired: February 2024

The Atlanta rap icon brought his trademark grit and motivational storytelling to Tiny Desk, proving that street anthems can feel just as powerful in a stripped-down setting. Backed by a live band, Jeezy revisited classics from his influential catalog while reminding fans why he remains one of the most respected figures in Southern hip-hop.



7. Scarface

Aired: December 2023

The Houston rap icon delivered a powerful set spanning decades of influential music. Backed by live instrumentation, Scarface’s storytelling felt even more impactful in the intimate Tiny Desk setting.



8. Babyface

Aired: June 2023

With more than 100 Top 10 hits as a songwriter and producer, Babyface used his Tiny Desk appearance to remind fans just how many classics he helped create. It became an instant favorite among R&B fans.



9. Erykah Badu

Aired: 2018

The queen of neo-soul delivered exactly what fans hoped for: a soulful, unpredictable, deeply musical performance. Her influence on generations of artists was evident throughout the set.



10. Jazmine Sullivan

Aired: June 2021

Jazmine’s powerhouse vocals were front and center in a performance that highlighted why she is widely considered one of the greatest singers of her era. Every song felt effortless and emotionally rich.



11. Leon Thomas

Aired: December 2024

Long before becoming one of R&B’s fastest-rising stars, Leon Thomas built an impressive résumé as a songwriter and producer, contributing to hits for artists including Ariana Grande, Drake, and SZA. His Tiny Desk performance showcased his soulful vocals, musicianship, and genre-blending style, further cementing his emergence as one of modern R&B’s most exciting talents.



12. The Roots with Bilal

Aired: 2017

Backed by Bilal, The Roots demonstrated why they remain one of the greatest live bands in hip-hop history. Their musicianship elevated every moment.



13. Maxwell

Aired: 2024

The neo-soul icon delivered a smooth and elegant set that reminded audiences why he remains one of R&B’s most respected performers.



14. Lizzo

Aired: 2019

Lizzo’s personality and vocal talent shined in a performance that captured her rise to superstardom. She effortlessly blended humor, confidence, and musicianship.



15. Ari Lennox

Aired: 2022

Ari Lennox showcased rich vocals and effortless stage presence. The performance further cemented her status as one of modern R&B’s leading voices.



16. Tank

Aired: 2023

Tank’s vocal precision and songwriting legacy took center stage. The set served as a reminder of his impact both as a performer and behind-the-scenes hitmaker.



17. Charlie Wilson

Aired: 2023

The Gap Band legend brought decades of hits and unmatched energy. Wilson’s performance bridged generations of funk, R&B, and soul fans.



18. Daniel Caesar

Aired: 2018

The Grammy-winning singer delivered one of the smoothest and most intimate R&B performances in the series. His songwriting and vocal control were on full display.



19. H.E.R.

Aired: 2020

H.E.R. combined elite musicianship with soulful songwriting. Her performance highlighted the versatility that has earned her multiple Grammy Awards.



20. Chloe x Halle

Aired: 2020

The sister duo delivered breathtaking harmonies and musicianship. Their Tiny Desk appearance helped showcase why they became one of R&B’s most exciting acts.



21. Doechii

Aired: 2024

Doechii’s performance displayed the creativity, theatricality, and lyrical dexterity that have made her one of hip-hop’s most exciting new stars.



22. Raphael Saadiq

Aired: June 2024

Few artists have had a greater impact on modern R&B than Raphael Saadiq. As a member of Tony! Toni! Toné! and later as a solo artist, producer, and songwriter, he helped shape the sound of contemporary soul music while working with artists such as D’Angelo, John Legend, Solange, and Beyoncé. His Tiny Desk Concert showcased his timeless vocals, elite musicianship, and a catalog of classics that spans more than three decades.



23. SWV

Aired: 2023

The legendary trio proved their harmonies remain timeless. Their set felt like a celebration of one of the most successful female R&B groups ever.



24. The Isley Brothers

Aired: 2022

Few groups can match the Isleys’ influence on Black music. Their Tiny Desk performance showcased a catalog that has shaped generations of artists across genres.



25. Robert Glasper

Aired: January 2014

The Grammy-winning pianist and producer brought jazz, soul, hip-hop, and R&B together in a way only he can. Glasper’s appearance helped demonstrate Tiny Desk’s ability to blur genre lines while spotlighting musical excellence.