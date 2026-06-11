Ashanti Brings Ladies Night Out to Raleigh

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R&B icon Ashanti called into Foxy 107.1/104.3 to chat with Karen Clark, and the conversation made one thing clear: tonight’s show in Raleigh is going to be special.

The Grammy-winning singer headlines Ladies Night Out at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, sharing the stage with Jaques and Sunshine Anderson.

Ashanti kept the energy warm and real throughout the interview, promising fans an unforgettable night.

“It’s just like a big party on stage with family,” she told Karen, describing what the crowd can expect when the lights go up.

And yes, the classics are coming. When asked about the one song that always sends the audience into a frenzy, Ashanti pointed straight to a fan favorite. She can perform “Foolish” acapella, point the mic toward the crowd, and let them carry the entire first verse. That’s the kind of connection two decades of timeless music creates.

Reflecting on her journey, Ashanti got honest about the early days and the staying power of her songs.

“Going into the studio at 20 years old and writing this record from my heart, you really don’t think about what’s going to happen in the next 20 years,” she shared. The fact that fans still sing every word in 2026 leaves her grateful and a little amazed.

The interview also turned personal as Ashanti talked about life on the road as a new mom, traveling with her son and a full support system she lovingly calls “the village.”

But her warmest words were saved for the ladies coming out tonight. Friends, sisters, mamas, and aunties have pulled their money and their outfits together to celebrate, and Ashanti sees every one of them.

“If you coming to see me, I love you. I appreciate you,” she said.

Don’t miss this celebration of music, sisterhood, and good vibes. Tickets for Ladies Night Out are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Grab your crew and get ready to sing every word.