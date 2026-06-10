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Pooh Shiesty Trial For Gucci Mane Kidnapping Pushed Back

Date For Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Pushed Back Until 2027

The trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.

Published on June 10, 2026
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  • According to local news affiliate WREG (News Channel 3), the trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.
  • According to U.S. Attorney Raybould, Pooh Shiesty was the ringleader of the robbery and was on home confinement at the time of the alleged crime due to a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction handed down by the Southern District of Florida.
  • Electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene of the alleged crime, and several defendants hopped on social media to show off the stolen goods.
Pooh Shiesty Trial For Gucci Mane Kidnapping Pushed Back
Prince Williams / Pooh Shiesty

The trial date for Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.), his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., Memphis rapper Big30, and six other defendants who are accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and two other victims has been pushed back.

According to local news affiliate WREG (News Channel 3), the trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.

Per WREG:

On January 10, 2026, U.S. Attorney Raybould said three music industry professionals traveled to Dallas, Texas, for a scheduled business meeting.

Williams Jr. arranged the meeting to discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims, agents said.

As alleged, once the three men were inside the recording studio, Williams Jr. and eight co-conspirators, several of whom traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, executed a coordinated armed takeover, U.S. Attorney Raybould mentioned. Williams Jr. allegedly produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint.

Raybould stated that the remaining armed suspects robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items.

Pooh Shiesty Was The Alleged Ringleader

According to Raybould, Pooh Shiesty was the ringleader of the robbery and was on home confinement at the time of the alleged crime due to a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction handed down by the Southern District of Florida.

Electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene of the alleged crime, and several defendants hopped on social media to show off the stolen goods.

“And as described further in the complaint, within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims,” said Raybould.

Bruh.

Keep it locked on HipHopWired for more updates on this case.

Date For Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Pushed Back Until 2027 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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