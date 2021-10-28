Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Eviction Clinic and Housing Assistance Info Session

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
House Keys

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Join us for a pop-up clinic hosted by Wake County to help first-time applicants* complete the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program application and learn more about the program.

Legal Aid of North Carolina will also be on-site to host one-hour info sessions at noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to share resources and answer questions about evictions. RSVP for an info session here.

Wake County Human Services

Swinburne Building

220 Swinburne Street, Raleigh NC

Who could benefit from attending? 

Wake County residents in need of rent or utility assistance because of COVID-19. Qualifying households must have income that does not exceed 80% area median income with priority given to households with incomes below 50% area median income. Visit housewake.org to verify your income level and eligibility.

*Individuals who have already applied for House Wake! will not be able to reapply or check their application status at this event.

Download the event flyer! 

 

Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Detroit

Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta's Spring 2022 Show

6 photos Launch gallery

Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta's Spring 2022 Show

Continue reading Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2022 Show

Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta's Spring 2022 Show

  [caption id="attachment_3493691" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Craig Barritt / Getty[/caption] Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta showcased their vibrant collection at the Michigan Theater last night in Detroit. The brand, which has dominated the shoe and fashion game over the last couple of seasons, showcased their spring 2022 collection named Salon 03. As expected, the show was filled with stylish celebrities who sat front row dressed in designs by the brand. From Kehlani to Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige, last night's show was the place to be. Bottega Veneta made their show visible to fans by live streaming the runway experience live from Times Square. If you missed the broadcast like I did, or didn't get to see your faves sitting pretty in Music City, then we've got you covered. Here are the fashionable front row highlights from Bottega Veneta's Spring 2022 show.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

House Wake , Info Session , Legal Aid , raleigh

Videos
Latest
11 items

11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…

 3 hours ago
11.13.76

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly…

 5 hours ago
05.05.70

‘Black As Night’ Star Asjha Cooper Addresses Colorism…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Model Leomie Anderson Reveals That She Beat Her…

 1 day ago
02.10.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Checkmate: Far-Right Conservatives Use Kyrie Irving Like A…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
tabitha brown

Tabitha Brown: From Social Media Star To Opening…

 2 days ago
11.02.69
Close