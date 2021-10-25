Wake County Health Departments Offer All 3 COVID-19 Boosters

Doses will be administered by appointment at all five clinics

Wake County Public Health will begin offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines, along with Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) doses, to eligible individuals by appointment only starting this Monday, October 25.

The Food & Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have approved and recommended booster vaccine shots to certain populations to provide continued protection for those at high risk for serious illness or exposure and who have been fully vaccinated with first two doses of Pfizer and Moderna at least six months ago. For Johnson & Johnson, it is recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago to get a booster.

“As we enter the cooler months, we are pleased to offer residents the opportunity to receive booster doses of all brands to better protect themselves and the community from infection,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “We will continue to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine.”

Who is eligible for a booster dose?

According to the CDC, the following groups are eligible for a booster dose:

Moderna & Pfizer-BioNTech: If you were vaccinated more than six months ago with the Moderna of Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose series, boosters are available for people:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings, underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings

The Moderna booster is a smaller dose than what is given in the first two shots. Be sure to let your provider know you want the booster.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen): For the nearly 15 million people in the U.S. who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Can I mix and match my booster?

Individuals will be able to receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different brand of booster.

Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NCDHHS and Wake County Public Health encourage individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.

Lee más en el comunicado de prensa de NCDHHS aquí.

How can I get a booster dose?

Those seeking a booster shot can go to any provider that has COVID-19 vaccine as long as it has been six months after their initial series of Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson. Recipients do NOT need to go back to the place where they received their first doses. All five of Wake County Public Health’s vaccine clinics will be offering all brands. Starting Monday, anyone can make a booster appointment at any of the clinics, which offer slots six days a week and include evening and Saturday hours. Walk-ins are no longer permitted. You can also call the N.C. COVID-19 Help Line at 1-888-675-4567.

There is no cost, no ID, no insurance and no proof of medical condition or employment required. YOU MUST BRING YOUR VACCINE CARD. Staff will check the N.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Management System to confirm your vaccination record. You will be asked to self-attest that you are eligible.

What do I need to do after my booster shot?

Please sign-up for V-Safe, a symptom checker that will send you occasional texts to ask you how you’re feeling and allow you to report any symptoms. It’s critically important, and it only takes two minutes to answer the questions. It’s the best way to help keep vaccines safe. Go to vsafe.cdc.gov to sign up.

Even after receiving this booster dose, people should continue follow the 3Ws – wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart from others they do not live with and washing hands frequently. They should also avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Wake County encourages everyone to get vaccinated. No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 12 and older at dozens of providers in the county by appointment or walk-in.

