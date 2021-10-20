Local
“Working Mom Wednesday Tips” From Breast Cancer Survivor

As we continue to recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, survivor Valarie Willoughby joined us to give some tips, resources, advice and encouragement to women who may be going through the breast cancer journey or know someone who is.  Valarie is a 42 year survivor, a Pastor and a member of Sisters Network Triangle for 16 years.

Listen in as she talks with Melissa for Working Mom Wednesday’s Tips of the Week.

 

Close