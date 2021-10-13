Anti-Vax GOP Candidate Compares Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Hesitancy To Magic Johnson’s HIV

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Obviously, the worst thing about anti-vaxxers is that they are dangerous to the collective health of the general public, especially during an ongoing global pandemic. But it’s the pseudo-intellectualism and anti-intellectualism that make them insufferably annoying. It’s also the hubris in how they appear to believe they’re taking a stand against government tyranny when, really, they’re just being whiny little grown-up children that are thumbing their noses at science and helping to prolong the largest public health crisis the world has seen in generations.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that NBA superstar Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he ends his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Since the announcement, conservatives, Republicans and anti-vaxxers rushed to social media in droves to show him the support most of them didn’t show when he was calling out racism—because…priorities, people.

But there was one tweet among the sea of YouTube School of Science graduates that stood out as especially ignorant and medically illiterate, and that one was posted by Black GOP hopeful Lavern Spicer.

According to HuffPost, Spicer is running for a House seat in a southeast Florida district, but she also might be running for high chancellor of anti-vaxxer idiocy and using her Twitter account to run her campaign.

“They let Magic Johnson play basketball with FULL-BLOWN HIV but won’t let Kyrie Irving play because he won’t get a COVID shot,” Spicer tweeted Tuesday.

I’m sorry, but is it not damn near 2022? Did we not learn in the ’80s and ’90s that sexually transmitted diseases are exactly what they sound like—diseases that are typically transmitted sexually and not through basic contact?

Also, what the hell is “FULL-BLOWN HIV?”

“Full-blown AIDS” is a thing people would say because HIV is the virus that leads to AIDS, not AIDS itself. Calling it “full-blown HIV” is like calling a plant seed a “fully-grown seed” before it has become a plant.

Other facts to counter Spicer’s factlessness include the fact that Johnson literally retired right after he announced his diagnosis; the fact that there was no HIV global pandemic going on and, of course, the fact that there was no vaccine mandate in place like there is in New York City requiring people, including NBA players, to have proof of receiving at least one shot before they can enter indoor gyms. This makes sense because of the fact that there is no vaccine for HIV because—and I’m just going to switch to all-caps here just for Spicer—STDS ARE NOT HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS AIRBORNE VIRUSES, YOU PERPETUALLY REMEDIAL IDIOT!!

The worst part is that Spicer actually knows HIV can’t be transmitted the way COVID-19 can because when one commenter sarcastically pointed it out, she responded by saying as much while also proving she doesn’t understand how false equivalencies and sarcasm work any more than she understands science.

Nah, sis’, somebody definitely “needs to go back to school,” but it isn’t people pointing out your ignorance, cognitive dissonance and immunity to facts and logic—and there isn’t even a vaccine for that.

