Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: It Sounds Like R. Kelly’s Music Isn’t Cancelled, Album Sales Up 500% [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Though most people have made it public they’re canceling the Pied Pier, it’s come to our attention, that people are still Stepping In The Name Love in private.  After his guilty conviction, R. Kelly’s steams and album sales have raised tremendously. According to Rolling Stone, “from September 27th through October 3rd, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams were up 22 percent, while video streams were up 23 percent compared to the previous seven days. All told, his streams jumped from 11.2 million to 13.4 million. His album sales were up 517 percent.”

Nicki Minaj was serious about hosting the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion!  This weekend the barb posted photos with Andy on set, and since she didn’t have to get vaccinated, the queen will be asking the questions. Hear these stories and more in the Hot Spot.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

16 photos Launch gallery

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

Continue reading Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

The gun threats that shut down the Tuesday night premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly of “abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia” came from the singer himself, the cable network that produced the three-night series reportedly said in no uncertain terms. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “This was an intimidation tactic from R. Kelly to further silence these women,” Lifetime said. Some of those in attendance for the private screening of “Surviving R. Kelly” were “survivors” and parents of survivors,” according to Tarana Burke, the woman who gave birth to the “#MeToo” movement that seeks justice for victims of sexual misconduct. https://twitter.com/TaranaBurke/status/1070128875206791168 According to People, the docuseries was barely underway at a New York City theater when viewers were interrupted and asked to leave the building immediately. “There were several called in gun threats to NeueHouse,” Lifetime’s statement said in part. “With the safety of guests in mind, we decided to evacuate the theater.” Word quickly spread on social media with many making the same accusation that the cable movie network did. According to the Lifetime website devoted to the docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” features for “the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse. They are now finally ready to share their full story and shed light on the secret life the public has never seen.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Kelly, the self-proclaimed Pied Piper, has been accused of multiple sex scandals involving underage girls. He married the late singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 and was acquitted of child pornography in 2008. Similar allegations have steadily dogged him over the years, including one report in 2017 that accused him of operating a sex cult with young women lured into his circle by promises of advancing their music careers. Instead, he allegedly brainwashed them women and held them at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta. He also required the young women to call him “daddy” and would punish for disobedience. According to the claims, he also filmed his sexual encounters with his captives, a claim that matches the child pornography scandal that started in 2002. Despite all of the above, R. Kelly has remained one of the world’s most popular and successful singers, having sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He was still touring to sold-out shows as of the time of Tuesday night’s gun threats. “Surviving R. Kelly” was scheduled to be televised on Jan. 3, 2019, with subsequent installments on Jan. 4 and 5. R. Kelly did not immediately respond to Lifetime’s claims of “intimidation,” but social media certainly did, with many on Twitter also pointing their fingers at the singer — or at least his team — for being behind the gun threats. See below for a sampling of consensus commentary from users on social media. ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: Taraji P. Henson Went Vegan After Stomach Cancer Warning Meek Mill Shares Hilarious Story About Awkward Moment He Had With Jay-Z & Beyonce Ayesha Curry Had The Perfect Response To Troll Asking Why She Doesn’t Know How To Do Daughters’ Hair [VIDEO] Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video]

Hot Spot: It Sounds Like R. Kelly’s Music Isn’t Cancelled, Album Sales Up 500% [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
9 itemsComedian And Activist Dick Gregory

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian,…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

F*ck Christopher Columbus: Twitter Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Claims Haitian Migrants ‘Probably Have AIDS’…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70
18 items

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Dillard University President Sets The Record Straight On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Public Affairs Outlet C-SPAN Dragged For Plan To…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close