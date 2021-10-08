Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest & What You’ll Learn In Her Episode Of ‘Uncensored’

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Stunning actress Lynn Whitfield is a certified legend to the game of acting, and you’ll be able to see just why this Sunday (Oct 10) when her episode of UNCENSORED airs on TV One at 10PM Eastern / 9 Central.

We had the pleasure of having the Greenleaf star stop by the show to share stories of her past leading men and what you can expect from the upcoming episode.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While the hosts tried their best to get Lynn to reveal her favorite male co-star throughout her illustrious career, the seasoned vet knew just what to say that was both respectful to the men and kept her stance as a lady with class in tact. Nonetheless, even spending a minute on the phone with the wonderful Whitfield proved to be a delight in itself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Enjoy our exclusive with actress Lynn Whitfield below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest & What You’ll Learn In Her Episode Of ‘Uncensored’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 28, 2021

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 2 days ago
03.21.57

6-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer

 2 days ago
04.06.57

Feds Sue Google Data Sharing Contractor For Alleged…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Let’s Talk Breasts: Mary J. Blige, Dr. Arlene…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Advocates Call For End To Death Penalty After…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

FBI Raids Home Of NYPD Union Boss Accused…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three…

 5 days ago
10.28.55

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Close