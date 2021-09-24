Arts & Entertainment
Phoenix Fest Returns October 2th

Phoenix Fest, Durham NC’s funkiest street music festival returns Saturday, October 2, 2021 for its 20th year. Phoenix Fest celebrates the cultural legacy of Durham NC’s historic Hayti community and delivers a fun-filled day of family-friendly entertainment for thousands on historic Fayetteville Street.

The day begins with a parade with high-stepping bands, businesses and community groups. Fayetteville Street will be transformed into a bustling bazaar with eye-teasing vendor displays and lip-smacking food followed by all-day music on center stage until 6 pm.

Come out and share in this cultural tradition to commemorate the hard work, vision and enduring spirit of the elders who founded Hayti over 100 years ago.

Phoenix Fest is fun, it’s free and it’s for the whole family.

