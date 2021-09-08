Arts & Entertainment
Check Out A Free Family Movie In Rolesville

Get ready for Movies at the Middle!

It’s a night of family movie fun at Rolesville Middle School’s football field (4700 Burlington Mills Rd, Rolesville, NC 27571.)

Movies start after sunset. Gates open 30 minutes before showtime.

Don’t forget to bring your own blanket or chairs!

In the event of inclement weather, we will do everything we can to reschedule the show. Please check the Town of Rolesville website or the town’s social media.

September 11th – Jumanji (approximate showtime 7:45 pm)

September 25th – Raya and the Last Dragon (approximate showtime 7:30 pm)

October 9th – Cruella (approximate showtime 7:15 pm)

 

