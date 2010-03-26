Father, son arrested in Wake murder

VIA: WTVD.COM

Wake County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a father and son in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday.

Detectives say two people were shot on Southhall Extension Road in Raleigh. One of the victims, Nigel Ellison, died at WakeMed. The other victim, Kalife I. Johnson, was treated and released.

Ellison’s brother tells ABC11 Eyewitness News that Ellison and a friend met up with the father of a girl Ellison knew when gunfire broke out.

