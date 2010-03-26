Fire Severely Damages Chatham County Courthouse

VIA: WRAL.COM

The third floor and the clock tower of the Chatham County Courthouse were severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Chatham County fire officials and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into what caused the fire, which Pittsboro Fire Chief Darryl Griffin said started in the attic. Lower levels of the courthouse sustained major water and smoke damage.

The courthouse had been undergoing major exterior renovations for the past two months, with extensive scaffolding covering the entire building, according to city spokeswoman Debra J. Henzey.

