Listen as Hillandale elementary teacher Mrs. Lawson gives us parents some tips on getting our kids ready and safe for their return to in person learning.

Numbers of positive cases among children are rising due to the Delta variant and parents may be more concerned as the traditional school calendar student begin in person learning next week.

“Working Mom Wednesday Tip Of The Week” was originally published on thelightnc.com

