Front Page News: If You Have T-Mobile, You May Want To Hear This…[WATCH]

In the Front Page News, Eva explains a couple of things going down in the Biden administration. We learn during Joe Biden’s speech that he agreed that the Taliban took over faster than they expected but stood on his decision to end the 20 year-long war with the Taliban.  In coronavirus news, the President is saying to expect to get a booster shot for extra production against the virus.   Something you should be aware of is the recent T-Mobile hack.  Eva breaks all these stories down and gives an update on Haiti and possible future storms.

[caption id="attachment_4185737" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Director General of Civil Protection Jerry Chandler speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince on August 14, 2021, after an earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. | Source: REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR / Getty[/caption] The death toll from Haiti‘s latest earthquake was growing as photos and video from the destruction began showing the extent of the devastation, injuries and hopelessness inflicted on a nation already reeling from natural and political disasters. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Sunday morning, there were at least 304 people who had died from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck one day earlier. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month’s assassination of Haiti’s president.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a “Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses” and predicted, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.” https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that “Past red alerts have required a national or international response.” https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday’s earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) — conditional asylum with an expiration date — following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to “not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday’s earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20  LATEST POSTS: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: If You Have T-Mobile, You May Want To Hear This…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

