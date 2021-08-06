PNC Arena Is Hiring 500+ Part-Time Workers

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for a fun part-time job? In need of some extra money? PNC Arena wants YOU on our team! Visit the PNC Arena Hiring Event on Thursday, August 12, 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Please enter through the West Entrance.

More than 500 openings are available, including the following positions:

Catering Service

Changeover Crew

Cooks & Concessions

Event Security

Parking Attendants

Stand Leaders

Ushers

…and more!

To view all open positions and apply online, visit the Employment page. Note: online application is not required to attend the job fair. The event is free to attend.

Our Event Staff are an integral part of running successful events at PNC Arena. Working here means you are part of a dynamic atmosphere with team-like camaraderie! Benefits include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, complimentary parking for all events, discounted Carolina Hurricanes tickets and merchandise, and more.