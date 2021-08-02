Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York.  Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.  It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

14 photos Launch gallery

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

Continue reading 15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

[caption id="attachment_5097466" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died. TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the “Just a Friend” rapper:  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We’re told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight. Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop’s beloved human beat machine. RIP BIZ! SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! SEE ALSO: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
5 items

5 Celebrity Beauties Who Cut Their Hair For…

 7 hours ago
08.02.21

Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of…

 12 hours ago
08.02.21

Candace Owens Trashes Simone Biles For Withdrawing From…

 3 days ago
07.30.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes

 3 days ago
07.30.21

Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

 4 days ago
07.30.21

White Man Stalks Interracial Couple Then Rams A…

 4 days ago
07.30.21

‘Simone Biles Jokes’: SNL’s Michael Che Dragged For…

 4 days ago
07.30.21
Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney star in "King Richard"

Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena &…

 4 days ago
07.29.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…

 5 days ago
07.28.21

BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant…

 5 days ago
07.28.21
Close