Internet Discounts For Low-Income Households

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives low-income households a discount on internet services so they don’t have to decide between purchasing broadband and other necessities as they work and learn at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, opens for enrollment on May 12, 2021.

Households may receive a discount of up to $50 a month for their internet bill. That rises to $75 a month for broadband service on tribal lands. Households may also receive $100 to buy a laptop, desktop or tablet through their internet provider.

The following frequently asked questions offer helpful information on participation and outreach for consumers, community groups and providers. Get More Details Here

 

 

Pregnant And Gettin It: 5 Times Cardi B Fashionably Slayed Her Pregnancy

[caption id="attachment_3397350" align="aligncenter" width="783"] Johnny Nunez[/caption] Cardi B hardly ever shies away from displaying her incredible shape when it comes to style, and her pregnancy fashion is no different.  An oversized belly is not keeping her from being the sexy vixen she is.  Bodycon dresses, high heels, tailored jumpers, and mesh ensembles have been accenting her baby bump perfectly. Cardi has been feeding her Instagram followers some fierce pregnancy looks lately which leaves us no other choice than to stalk her page.  We are feeling her pregnancy glow and choice of outfits during this beautiful time in her life, so you know we had to dish on them.  Let's get into Cardi B's pregnancy flair below.

 

Close