Internet Discounts For Low-Income Households

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives low-income households a discount on internet services so they don’t have to decide between purchasing broadband and other necessities as they work and learn at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, opens for enrollment on May 12, 2021.
Households may receive a discount of up to $50 a month for their internet bill. That rises to $75 a month for broadband service on tribal lands. Households may also receive $100 to buy a laptop, desktop or tablet through their internet provider.
The following frequently asked questions offer helpful information on participation and outreach for consumers, community groups and providers. Get More Details Here
