Internet Discounts For Low-Income Households

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gives low-income households a discount on internet services so they don’t have to decide between purchasing broadband and other necessities as they work and learn at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, opens for enrollment on May 12, 2021.

Households may receive a discount of up to $50 a month for their internet bill. That rises to $75 a month for broadband service on tribal lands. Households may also receive $100 to buy a laptop, desktop or tablet through their internet provider.

The following frequently asked questions offer helpful information on participation and outreach for consumers, community groups and providers. Get More Details Here

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark